CM Omar Abdullah lays wreath, pays rich tributes to martyred soldiers of Kulgam encounter

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 09: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today laid the wreath and paid rich tributes to the brave soldiers who made ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty during Kulgam encounter.

Expressing profound sorrow over the loss, the Chief Minister said that the exemplary courage, unwavering valour, and ultimate sacrifice of these soldiers will be eternally remembered with deep respect and gratitude.

The Chief Minister further affirmed the Government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the families of martyrs and their continued support in all circumstances.