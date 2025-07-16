CM Omar Abdullah launches ‘Project 13-13’ women’s surgical care initiative at National Hospital Jammu

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today inaugurated Project 13-13, a new healthcare initiative launched by National Hospital Jammu aimed at providing women’s surgical care at a capped cost of ₹13,000.

The initiative, led by Dr. Jasbir Kaur and her team, is intended to support women from financially weaker sections of society by making essential surgical treatments more affordable.

The event was also attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani; Minister for Health & Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education and Social Welfare, Sakeena Itoo and MLA for Uri Assembly constituency, Sajjad Shafi. Additionally, Mahant Manjeet Singh was also present.

Speaking at the launch event, Chief Minister Abdullah described the initiative as “a meaningful step in service of the people.”

He noted that while healthcare systems face complex challenges, efforts such as this contribute to easing the burden on ordinary citizens.

“This project stands for the welfare of all,” the Chief Minister said. “Its foundation rests on principles of universal service to humanity, a spirit long championed by many traditions, including the Sikh faith. It’s heartening to see the community step forward once again in times of need, without distinction or expectation, in the service of people.”

Commending the affordability framework of the program, he added, “To make all types of surgeries for women available at a capped cost of ₹13,000 is a commendable effort, especially for families who otherwise find treatment costs overwhelming.”

The Chief Minister also underscored the importance of compassion in healthcare delivery. “Doctors must prioritise patient care above all else,” he remarked. “Similarly, private hospitals must do their part in ensuring that treatment is not out of reach for the common citizen. Affordability should not be an afterthought, it must be part of the design.”

He acknowledged the ongoing contributions of government hospitals, which continue to provide essential services across Jammu and Kashmir despite operational and infrastructural challenges. “Our public institutions remain pillars of healthcare delivery, and I hope more such initiatives, whether from public or private sectors, are taken up in the spirit of public service.”

Dr. Jasbir Kaur, who conceptualised Project 13-13, expressed gratitude for the support extended to the program and reaffirmed its focus on community care. “This initiative is about ensuring dignity and access in women’s healthcare. It’s our way of giving back,” she said.

The event marks the beginning of Project 13-13’s implementation at National Hospital Jammu. Though limited in scope to a single institution, the initiative has been widely appreciated for its targeted approach and its potential to inspire similar models of accessible healthcare elsewhere.