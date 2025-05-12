CM Omar Abdullah interacts with members of Civil Society across communities in Poonch 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday Interacted with members of Civil Society across communities in Poonch.

In a post on X, the CM’s office wrote, “Interacted with members of Civil Society across communities in Poonch. Listened to their stories of courage in the face of adversity, I salute their spirit.”

“We discussed future strategy to deal with such incidents and plans for rehabilitation.” the post reads.

“Assured them that the Government stands firmly with them, both in terms of support and emotional well-being, to help them recover from this distress.”CM said.