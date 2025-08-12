CM Omar Abdullah interacts with ICAI members at its 445th Council Meeting in Pahalgam

Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah today interacted with members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) during the 445th Council Meeting, being held at the picturesque tourist destination of Pahalgam.

As many as 130 members of ICAI, including their families, are attending the four-day meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to ICAI for choosing Pahalgam as the venue for such a landmark event and reposing trust in the J&K Government after the unfortunate and tragic incident at Baisaran in April this year.

“Your presence here is not just symbolic; it is a true morale booster for all of us in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Chief Minister said.

Adding that, “It reflects your belief in this place, its resilience, and its future. The fact that you have come here with your families sends a powerful message of confidence and support.”

The Chief Minister highlighted the long-standing contribution of ICAI to nation building and acknowledged the organisation’s global presence.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between ICAI and the J&K Government in promoting good governance, transparency, cost-efficient solutions, and improved accounting systems at grassroots levels, including panchayats, urban local bodies, and smart cities.

“Governments must make the best possible use of public funds. By tapping into your expertise and exposure to best practices across the country, we can adapt and implement solutions that improve services and quality of life for our people,” he said.

Reflecting on the resilience of Pahalgam, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah noted that despite the tragic events earlier this year, the town successfully hosted the Amarnath Yatra, which saw over four lakh pilgrims. “Your visit here so soon after those difficult times is both encouraging and humbling,” he added.

The Chief Minister invited ICAI members to visit Jammu and Kashmir again and explore its many attractions beyond Pahalgam, including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Srinagar.

Quoting a Kashmiri saying, “Vande Chale, Sheen Gal’e Bheyi Eyi Bahar” (The winter will pass, the snow will melt, and spring will come again), the Chief Minister said, “Your presence here is a testament to the fact that spring always returns. I thank you for being part of that renewal for us and invite you to visit us time and again.”

The Chief Minister also released Report on “From Policy to Profits: Amplifying MSME Revenues in J&K Through Targeted Government Initiatives.”

Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, President ICAI, Charanjot Singh Nanda appreciated Chief Minister for his time to attend the ICAI event.

“Your presence has indeed given us a morale boost,” said President ICAI.

He encouraged the members as to contribute in all capacities to ensure economic growth of J&K and handholding of students from J&K under various initiatives of the ICAI.