CM Omar Abdullah interacts with citizens at Raabita office Srinagar, listens to public concerns

CM Omar Abdullah after his interaction on Thursday with public at his Jammu Raabita office, today listened to public grievances at Srinagar Raabita office. Several deputations and individuals today called on the Chief Minister at the weekly public outreach programme and apprised him of various issues, demands and challenges faced by different sections of society.

Prof. Iqbal S. Hasnain, Padma Shri awardee and Member of the Board of Trustees at the National University of Science and Technology, Muscat, Omanpresented his book “Fault Lines in the Faith” to the Chief Minister. Prof. Hasnain also serves on the Executive Committee of Hamdard University and the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, and is the former Pro-Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard,.

Javid Ahmad Tenga, President of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), met the Chief Minister to discuss various trade-related matters and shared insights into the challenges faced by the business community in Kashmir.

A delegation of international martial arts players also called on the Chief Minister to deliberate on the emerging challenges concerning international-level sports persons from Jammu and Kashmir, and sought the government’s continued support for developing their talent and giving them ample opportunities.

President and Secretary of the Kashmir Labour Union’s Federation, brought to the Chief Minister’s attention the pressing concerns regarding the Jammu and Kashmir Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (JKBOCWWB). He urged the government to expedite the appointment of the Board’s Chairman and to facilitate prompt approval of welfare funds for lakhs of construction workers across J&K.

In addition, deputations from Beerwah, Inderwal, Baramulla, and other regions also met the Chief Minister to highlight issues specific to their constituencies and local population.

Representatives from minority communities too called on the Chief Minister and flagged various issues and demands for his attention.

The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing with all visiting delegations and individuals and assured them that their genuine concerns will be addressed on priority, reaffirming his government’s commitment to inclusive and responsive governance.

