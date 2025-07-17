CM Omar Abdullah inspects Mubarak Mandi restoration; stresses on enhancing its heritage appeal

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today reviewed the ongoing restoration and development of the historic Mubarak Mandi Complex in Jammu.

Accompanied by Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and MLA Yudhvir Sethi, the Chief Minister visited the site and received a detailed briefing on the multi-phase project aimed at reviving the architectural grandeur of the former Dogra royal palace.

Principal Secretary Culture, Brij Mohan Sharma, provided an overview of the project’s implementation, while Executive Director of the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Deepika Sharma, gave a presentation outlining its various components.

The briefing gave details of how each zone will depict a distinct cultural theme. Under the Jammu Smart City Mission, some innovative initiatives such as a library-cum-café in the complex would be available for the public within a historic setting.

It was informed that master plan divides the complex into six zones, including public spaces, knowledge centres, experiential areas and a crafts bazaar.

Key infrastructure proposals, including a span bridge and lift installations, were also discussed to improve accessibility and to augment visitors’ experience. Officers informed the Chief Minister that most structures are recoverable and are being systematically restored to their original splendour.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasised key priorities for the project’s vision. He said the central courtyard area should be developed as a priority for public attraction and must look welcoming for visitors, highlighting the need for an entrance reflecting its true heritage character.He urged the timely completion of ongoing works, stating that pending projects must be completed as early as possible to give meaningful purpose to the project. In a call for cultural revival, he added that Dogra crafts must be promoted through events and planned activities in the complex.

Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani echoed the Chief Minister’s sentiments, stating that it is important that Mubarak Mandi is attractive to visitors and becomes a vibrant heritage site that balances historical authenticity with modern expectations.

The Mubarak Mandi Complex is one of Jammu’s most significant architectural heritage sites and is envisioned as a comprehensive cultural centre, housing museums, conference venues and heritage hospitality services.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister also reviewed operational challenges and future requirements to ensure the project addresses both immediate restoration goals and long-term sustainability.

Senior officers, including the Joint Commissioner JMC (also Additional CEO Jammu Smart City), Subah Mehta, Superintending Engineer Public Works Department Ashwani Kangotra and others concerned, were also present during the meeting.