CM Omar Abdullah inaugurates girls’ hostel ‘Triveni’ at Sainik School Nagrota on 56th Raising Day

RK Online Desk
Sainik School Nagrota marked its 56th Raising Day with a significant milestone as Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Jenab Omar Abdullah, inaugurated the newly constructed girls’ hostel ‘Triveni’.

On arrival, the Chief Minister was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour and paid homage at the Shaurya Smarak by laying a wreath in tribute to the school’s bravehearts. He later joined the staff for a group photograph to commemorate the occasion.

The event was attended by senior officers from Headquarters 16 Corps, including Lt Gen PK Mishra, AVSM, YSM, SM, GOC HQ 16 Corps and Maj Gen Paramvir Singh Dagar, VSM, COS HQ 16 Corps, along with officials from the State Education Department and alumni of the school.

The Raising Day celebrations began with the traditional cake-cutting ceremony, where the Chief Minister was joined by Cadet Stanzin Chosgyal (School Cadet Captain) and Cadet Ayush Shan (Junior-most cadet).

Captain (IN) Shibu Devasia, Principal of Sainik School Nagrota, presented a specially crafted school memento to the Chief Minister, reflecting the ethos of knowledge, bravery and discipline. The Chief Minister also interacted with the staff during a High Tea and wrote words of encouragement in the Visitors’ Book, acknowledging the school’s role in nation-building.

The inauguration of girls’ hostel ‘Triveni’ was the highlight of the day, underscoring the school’s commitment to inclusivity, modern residential facilities and leadership opportunities for girl cadets. The hostel opens a new chapter in the school’s journey by ensuring that girls receive the same environment as their male counterparts to excel in academics, discipline and service to the nation.

