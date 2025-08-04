CM Omar Abdullah inaugurates Cold Store and Ripening Centre in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Cold Store and Ripening Centre in Jammu.

The centre is designed to benefit traders dealing with perishable goods, particularly fruits and FMCG products requiring controlled atmosphere storage and artificial ripening.

Speaking during the inauguration, the CM emphasised that the centre’s primary objective is to create assets that can be utilised by as many people as possible, thereby supporting local trade and commerce.

This initiative is part of the government’s efforts to boost economic development in Jammu and Kashmir.

“People of Jammu, particularly those who are connected with trade in things that have a high chance of rotting. Whether it’s fruits or FMCG products that require storage in a controlled atmosphere, or items that need artificial ripening, this center has the facility of cold storage, frozen storage, and artificial ripening… Our motive is to create assets that as many people will use as possible,” the CM said during the inauguration.

Earlier on August 1, the CM, on his visit to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, stated that he strongly believed that travel broadened the horizon and minds, further stating that tourism also played a crucial part in the country’s economy and the industry had the potential to employ lakhs of people.

Abdullah responded to the social media post by PM Narendra Modi lauding the National Conference (NC) leader for his visit to the Statue of Unity, calling it an inspiring gesture that promotes national unity and encourages domestic tourism.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah wrote on Friday, “I’m a firm believer that travel broadens the horizons & the mind @narendramodi ji. It’s especially important for us in J&K as tourism is a crucial part of our economy & has the potential to gainfully employ lakhs of people. That’s why I & my colleagues are trying to convince more of our fellow Indians to visit J&K, especially after the tragic events earlier this year.”

During his visit to Gujarat, the Jammu and Kashmir CM also visited the Sabarmati Ashram.

In a post on X, he wrote, “My visit to Ahmedabad is now complete. I feel both humbled & privileged to have been shown around the Sabarmati Ashram of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. His teachings ring true even today & point us in the direction we should take, but seldom do.” (ANI)