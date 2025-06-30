CM Omar Abdullah calls for revival of Buyer-Creator relationship at SKICC Meet

SRINAGAR, JUNE 30: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said that through buyer-seller meets, the government is striving to revive the historic connection between Kashmir’s artisans and the global market by rebuilding the direct relationship between creators and customers.

The Chief Minister, who was a chief guest on the occasion, made these remarks while addressing the Buyer-Seller Meet–2025 held at SKICC, organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) in collaboration with the Wool & Woollens Export Promotion Council (WWEPC), supported under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME).

The event was also addressed by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, who was a guest of honour at the event. Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Commissioner Secretary Industries Vikramjit Singh, Chairman WWEPC R.C. Khanna, Managing Director JKTPO Sudharshan Kumar, president Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry Javed Ahmed Tenga, as well as several national and international buyers, sellers, and other stakeholders were present on the occasion.

The meet witnessed participation from over 100 sellers and more than 45 national and international buyers, representing seven countries and seven Indian states. Over 100 high-quality wool and woollen products were showcased during the event.

Reflecting on the significance of the meet, the Chief Minister said that there was a time when such Buyer-Seller Meets were not needed. “Tourists from across the globe would come to Kashmir and naturally become buyers. Today, through initiatives like this, we are trying to revive that connection—to bring the buyers back and reestablish the relationship between creators and customers.”

He emphasized that the event is not a one-off showcase.

“Under the scheme, we are committed to organizing six regular Buyer-Seller Meets and six reverse meets. These will ensure sustained engagement and provide deeper market access for our artisans and entrepreneurs,” he said.

Underscoring the importance of inclusivity, the Chief Minister urged the Industries Department to prioritise artisans and entrepreneurs who have not yet had the opportunity to participate in such platforms, particularly those with limited financial means. “They have the skill and the product, but lack exposure. If we bring them into the fold, we can address many challenges related to marketing and reach,” he said.

He further stressed that the real benefits of such initiatives must directly reach the artisans themselves.

“We must ensure that no one else takes credit or benefit for the work done by our craftspeople. The recognition and rewards must go to the actual creators,” CM Omar Abdullah said.

Calling for innovation and adaptation, the Chief Minister said that artisans need to modernise—not just in design and product development, but in processes and infrastructure as well. “Consumer tastes are constantly evolving, and if we remain rigid, we risk falling behind. The government is ready to extend every possible support—be it raw material banks, colour banks, or design innovation centres—to help our artisans compete effectively in international markets,” he said.

Appreciating the participation of buyers and dignitaries, he said: “Your presence here is deeply encouraging—not only for us in the government but also for the artisans, entrepreneurs, and all others participating in this event. It gives us confidence and reaffirms that the direction we have taken is the right one.”

Reflecting on the journey and continued challenges, he added that while the past few years seem to have passed in the blink of an eye, many of our issues remain unresolved. “Our artisans have magic in their hands, and I urge all visitors to witness it at the exhibition stalls.”

He noted that many of the exhibits are the result of years of dedicated craftsmanship.

“One piece I saw today took over three years to complete. Some stalls reflect the rich heritage we have inherited, while others showcase modern interpretations of our traditional crafts. This fusion of the old and new is essential.”

In his concluding remarks, the Chief Minister invited visiting buyers to explore the scenic beauty and rich culture of Kashmir.

“I urge you to travel Srinagar and beyond to experience the essence of Kashmir. Take back with you not just world-class products, but unforgettable memories.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, inspected the stalls set up by the sellers. He interacted with both buyers and sellers and appreciated their participation and efforts.