CM Omar Abdullah hails Kashmir University’s legacy at Mega Alumni Meet-2025

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today commended the University of Kashmir for being an eminent institution of learning and for the achievements of its alumni, stating that the institution has matched the best universities in the country.

He was addressing a distinguished gathering at the Mega Alumni Meet-2025 held at the University of Kashmir campus.

The event was also addressed by Chief Justice of India, Justice B R Gavai, Union Minister for Parliamentary & Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof. Nilofer Khan. Former Chief Justice of J&K High Court Justice Ali Mohammad Magray presented the welcome address to the dignitaries. The mega event also witnessed presence of several Judges of the Supreme Court of India invited as distinguished guests, Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court Justice Arun Palli, Judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, Member of Parliament Mian Altaf Ahmad along with a large number of alumni from across disciplines.

In his address, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted the fundamental indicators of an academic institution’s success.

“There are two primary criteria by which we should assess any educational institution,” he stated. “The first is the scope and caliber of its research output; the second is the tangible accomplishments of its alumni. By both standards, the University of Kashmir is not behind any university in the country.”

He noted that several of the University’s alumni have excelled in the realms of law, politics, administration, medicine, social work, business and other fields earning respect and recognition both nationally and internationally.

Calling on the alumni to continue their association with the university, the Chief Minister remarked, “Kashmir University has given you a lot. If you could, even occasionally, return the favour through your efforts and experience, it would greatly benefit the students who are currently studying here, as well as those who will secure admission in the future.”

He urged the alumni to serve as role models and enablers for the next generation. “Just as you have brought pride to Jammu & Kashmir and to India, may the future students of this university continue this legacy,” he added.

CM Omar Abdullah also extended warm congratulations to all alumni who were felicitated during the event. “I heartily congratulate all those who have been honored with citations and recognition today,” he said, concluding his address with words of encouragement.