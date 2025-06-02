Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

CM Omar Abdullah greets people on Urs of Hazrat Shah-e-Hamdaan (RA)

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of the annual Urs of Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA), fondly revered as Shah-e-Hamdaan (RA).

In his message of felicitation, the Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the legendary Sufi saint, recalling his immense contribution to the spiritual, cultural and social fabric of Kashmir.

He emphasized that Shah-e-Hamdaan (RA) was a beacon of peace, love and brotherhood, whose teachings continue to inspire generations.

Omar Abdullah also acknowledged the pivotal role of Shah-e-Hamdaan (RA) in introducing and nurturing the valley’s world-renowned handicrafts and traditional skills, which have become an integral part of Kashmir’s identity and economy.

On this solemn occasion, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah prayed for enduring peace, progress and holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Doda Encounter: Altaf Bukhari grieved over the martyrdom of 4 Army personnel including an officer in Doda encounter
PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries
CM Omar Abdullah reiterates demand for statehood, says “trying to achieve status of state”
J&K core group meeting underway at BJP National President JP Nadda’s residence
Assembly polls: Counting of votes begin in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana
Share This Article
Previous Article LG Sinha greets people on Jyeshtha Ashtami
Next Article DGP J&K reviews overall security arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Eid-Ul-Adha
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Div Com Kashmir visits Tulmulla, reviews arrangements for Mela Kheer bhawani 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News Kashmir
DGP J&K reviews overall security arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Eid-Ul-Adha
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
LG Sinha greets people on Jyeshtha Ashtami
Breaking
Dr. Karan Singh calls on LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar
Breaking