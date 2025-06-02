CM Omar Abdullah greets people on Urs of Hazrat Shah-e-Hamdaan (RA)

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of the annual Urs of Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA), fondly revered as Shah-e-Hamdaan (RA).

In his message of felicitation, the Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the legendary Sufi saint, recalling his immense contribution to the spiritual, cultural and social fabric of Kashmir.

He emphasized that Shah-e-Hamdaan (RA) was a beacon of peace, love and brotherhood, whose teachings continue to inspire generations.

Omar Abdullah also acknowledged the pivotal role of Shah-e-Hamdaan (RA) in introducing and nurturing the valley’s world-renowned handicrafts and traditional skills, which have become an integral part of Kashmir’s identity and economy.

On this solemn occasion, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah prayed for enduring peace, progress and holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir.