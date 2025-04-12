Breaking

CM Omar Abdullah greets people on Baisakhi

1 Min Read
JAMMU, APRIL 12: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Baisakhi festival.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that Baisakhi, which marks the beginning of the New Year in the Indian Calendar, holds special significance for the people of northern India.

Highlighting its cultural and agrarian importance, the Chief Minister noted that in the northern states, Baisakhi marks the commencement of the harvesting season, a time when farmers reap the fruits of their year-long hard work.

“Baisakhi symbolises the harvesting of hard labour and the spirit of celebrating it with harmony and brotherhood, adding vibrant colours to the festivity,” he said.

The Chief Minister further observed that festivals like Baisakhi strengthen the bonds of love among people and promote amity and harmony in society.
On this joyous occasion, Omar Abdullah prayed for peace, prosperity and the overall well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

