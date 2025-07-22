BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

CM Omar Abdullah extends sympathies to Reyaz Ahmad Wani on bereavement, visits family

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today condoled the demise of the mother of Reyaz Ahmad Wani, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with the Chief Minister.

In a show of solidarity and compassion, the Chief Minister visited the bereaved family at their residence to offer his condolences. Accompanying him were Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, MLA Kangan Meher Ali, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Jatin Kishore, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal, and the entire staff of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt sympathies to Reyaz Ahmad Wani and other members of the bereaved family, praying for eternal peace to the departed soul. “In this hour of grief, I stand in support with the family and pray that Almighty Allah grants them strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss,” Omar Abdullah said.

The Chief Minister, along with his staff, also participated in fateha held at the residence for the departed soul. Earlier Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani also visited the family to offer his condolences.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra IEC Van Hits 06 more Panchayats in District Kishtwar
“Nafrat ki dukaan pe mohabbat ki dukaan ka board laga kar ghumte hai”: PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi
Panel Head of Jamaat-e-Islami Votes in Pulwama, Advocates for Democratic Solutions
MoS Muraleedharan reaches Colombo to attend 75th Independence Day celebrations of Sri Lanka
Climate finance, technology extremely essential to fulfil aspirations of Global South: PM Modi
Share This Article
Previous Article DIPR Announces Online Competitions to Celebrate Independence Day 2025
Next Article IMD issues flash flood alert for 12 J&K districts
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Court grants custody parole to MP Engineer Rashid to attend Parliament Session
Breaking Kashmir
New Vice President to be elected “as early as possible”, Dhankhar to be allotted bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi: Sources
Breaking National
Theft case solved in Budgam, three arrested 
Breaking Kashmir
IMD issues flash flood alert for 12 J&K districts
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News