CM Omar Abdullah extends sympathies to Reyaz Ahmad Wani on bereavement, visits family

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today condoled the demise of the mother of Reyaz Ahmad Wani, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with the Chief Minister.

In a show of solidarity and compassion, the Chief Minister visited the bereaved family at their residence to offer his condolences. Accompanying him were Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, MLA Kangan Meher Ali, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Jatin Kishore, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal, and the entire staff of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt sympathies to Reyaz Ahmad Wani and other members of the bereaved family, praying for eternal peace to the departed soul. “In this hour of grief, I stand in support with the family and pray that Almighty Allah grants them strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss,” Omar Abdullah said.

The Chief Minister, along with his staff, also participated in fateha held at the residence for the departed soul. Earlier Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani also visited the family to offer his condolences.