CM Omar Abdullah extends Eid-ul-Azha greetings

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, wishing them peace, well-being and prosperity.

In his message on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, the Chief Minister said the holy occasion imbibes in us the spirit of making honesty, truthfulness and selflessness a way of life.

He added that the festival commemorates the timeless example of absolute faith and unwavering obedience set by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his devoted son Prophet Ismail (AS).

“Eid-ul-Azha is not only a celebration of faith but also a reminder of the profound sacrifice and complete submission to the will of Almighty. The unwavering trust shown by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and the willing obedience of Prophet Ismail (AS) teach us the essence of selflessness, devotion and steadfastness in the face of trials,” Omar Abdullah said.

He expressed hope that this auspicious occasion will further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, mutual brotherhood, amity and tranquility across the region.

The Chief Minister also prayed for sustained peace, harmony and progress in Jammu and Kashmir.

