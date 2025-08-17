BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

CM Omar Abdullah expresses grief over loss of lives in Kathua landslide

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
ANI photo

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by landslides in several parts of District Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthana, which claimed 4 lives and left many injured.

He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance.

Chief Minister has directed the administration to carry out immediate relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure the safety and support of affected families.

