CM Omar Abdullah expresses gratitude to PM Modi, Gadkari for sanctioning major road projects in J&K

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday has expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari for giving approval to 19 mega road and tunnel projects worth 10, 637 crore with length of 296 kms for J&K UT.

He stated that the J&K Government will work in close coordination with the Ministry to ensure the timely execution of these vital infrastructure projects.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved the Action plan of 2025-26 in respect of National Highways of J&K and sanctioned major projects include construction of Peer-Ki-Gali tunnel on NH-701A (Rs 3830 Cr), Construction of Sadhana tunnel on NH-701 (Rs 3330 Cr), Construction of Zaznar Shopian section of NH-701A (Rs 852 Cr), 4-L flyover from Lal Chowk to Parimpora (Rs 700 Cr), Construction of Trehgam Chamkote section of NH-701 (Rs 966 Cr), Construction of 4-Lane Magam Flyover on Narbal-Gulmarg section of NH 701-A (Rs 445 Cr), Construction of Qazigund Bypass (Rs 95 Cr), Construction of 2-L bridge over Rambiara at Shopian on NH-444 (Rs 71 Cr) and various other, including road safety projects.

