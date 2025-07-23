CM Omar Abdullah directs monthly departmental reviews, stresses strict timeline enforcement under PSGA

In a significant push to enhance accountability and efficiency in public service delivery, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today directed all Administrative Secretaries to conduct mandatory monthly review meetings to assess the implementation of the Jammu & Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA), 2011, within their respective departments.

He also underscored the need for strict enforcement of timelines for service delivery and imposition of penalties on officials for delays, reiterating the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards administrative laxity.

Chairing a high-level review meeting attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education; ACS, Jal Shakti; ACS to the Chief Minister; and all Administrative Secretaries. Chief Minister expressed concern over the inconsistent monitoring of PSGA at the departmental level. He emphasized the importance of structured and regular oversight.

“The monthly review at the level of Administrative Secretaries is to be done. Departments must ensure the Act is implemented robustly. Delays without justified cause must invite penalties, as prescribed under the law,” the Chief Minister said.

While acknowledging challenges related to budgetary constraints and portal issues, the Chief Minister made it clear that these would be reviewed separately and decisions taken accordingly.

“Where applications are to be rejected, they must be rejected with clear reasons so that citizens retain their right to appeal,” he said.

The Chief Minister particularly flagged the misuse of discretionary powers by officials, stressing that the PSGA framework is designed to eliminate arbitrary decision-making. He instructed departments to strictly adhere to defined timelines and ensure the levy of penalties in all cases where services are delayed beyond the permissible limit.

“The spirit of this Act lies in delivering services on time, without exceptions. Where timelines are violated, penalties must be imposed without leniency. Don’t be soft,” he added.

To strengthen the oversight mechanism further, the Chief Minister announced that a comprehensive review of PSGA implementation will be conducted at his level every three months, based on departmental reports shared with the Chief Secretary’s Office.

Earlier during the meeting, detailed department-wise presentations were made by the respective Administrative Secretaries on the current status and operational framework of the PSGA, which was enacted with the objective of ensuring timely, transparent, and accountable delivery of public services across departments.

The Act, notified on April 13, 2011, and followed by the notification of Rules on July 21, 2011, through SRO 223 followed by addition of several other government services through notifications remains a cornerstone of citizen-centric governance in Jammu and Kashmir.

The presentations gave details of the core provisions of the Act, which mandate the delivery of essential public services within prescribed timelines while clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of designated officers. The Act also establishes a structured appellate mechanism with fixed timelines for first and second appeals and empowers authorities to initiate disciplinary action in cases of repeated non-compliance.

It was highlighted that a total of 493 services have been notified under the PSGA, with major contributions from departments such as Power Development (98 services), Revenue (58), Finance (58), Transport, Housing & Urban Development (47 each), and Industries & Commerce (40), along with Health, Education, Forest, Agriculture and others.