CM Omar Abdullah demands compensation, special trains from Centre as NH-44 remains blocked

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah noted that there has been loss of lives and damage to property and crops amid a devastating monsoon in the Union Territory.

He said, “Lives have been lost, especially in Kishtwar and Mata Vaishno Devi. There has been damage to property, including houses, shops and the government’s structures. There has been crop damage, and unfortunately, due to the highway blockade, the crops are getting rotten in trucks. These people should also be compensated.”

He asked for special trains for transporting goods amid road blockades due to floods and landslides.

“We will request the Railway Minister that since our track is open, 2-4 special trains should be run so that we can transport essential goods from Jammu to Kashmir; this will provide some relief, and we should receive compensation for the damage we have suffered.,” he said.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was completely shut for the past eight days in the Thard area of Udhampur district, following massive landslides triggered by recent heavy rainfall.

With the highway blockaded, commuters and locals are crossing the landslide-affected zone on foot by traversing a makeshift path carved along the upper section of the collapsed hillside.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is vital not only for civilian movement but also for the transportation of goods and supplies to the Kashmir Valley.

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Himachal and Punjab to review the flood situation in the States, Omar Abdullah said that Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Jammu and Kashmir, and they are receiving support from a Central team.

“Home Minister had come here and held a review meeting. If the Prime Minister also comes, it would be good. However, we are satisfied with a Central team coming and doing their work here,” the Chief Minister told reporters. (ANI)