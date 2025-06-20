CM Omar Abdullah Criticises PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Reservation in Recruitment

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday criticised PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and People’s Conference leader Sajjad Lone for not raising the issue of reservation in recruitment when they had the opportunity.

While speaking to reporters on the Cabinet Sub-Committee on reservations in recruitment, Abdullah said, “When Mehbooba Mufti needed votes, she strictly banned her party members from even talking about reservation… When contesting elections from Anantnag and needing votes from Rajouri and Poonch, why did she not talk about reservation then?… Sajjad Lone was close to the government for five years when all this was happening. We were evicted from our government houses, and our security was reduced, while he was sitting in a government house. Why did he not talk about the reservation then?”

He added that his government had submitted the reservation report within six months, and this was the first time such progress had been made. “If I had to waste time, I would have given six more months to the Sub-Committee. What would they have done then? Did they have any way to force me to complete this report in 6 months?… The Cabinet has accepted the Sub-Committee’s report and sent it to the law department for their comments…” Abdullah told reporters.

Abdullah also strongly opposed giving Punjab water access through Jammu and Kashmir.

On the 113 km-long canal proposed for redirecting surplus water from three western rivers of the Indus system in Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, Abdullah said, “I will never permit this. Let us use our water for ourselves first… There is a drought-like situation in Jammu. Why should I send water to Punjab? Punjab already had water under the Indus Water Treaty. Did they give us water when we needed it?…”.

When asked whether the National Conference would move the Supreme Court for the restoration of statehood, Abdullah responded, “Statehood, we are waiting for PM Modi’s promise in statehood.”

While commenting on the rising tensions between Iran and Israel, Abdullah questioned Israel’s actions and expressed concern for the safety of stranded Indian students. “What has Iran done that Israel has targeted it? It was said a few months back that Iran does not have any nuclear programme, so why is it now being targeted? Our students are also stranded there, 400 have been taken to safe places, 1600 is the total number of stranded from J&K,” Abdullah informed.

Responding to a query about Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s remark that he had a difference of opinion with his party’s leadership, Omar Abdullah said, “It’s Congress’s internal matter.”

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also inaugurated a new Rabitta office in Jammu, aimed at strengthening public outreach and grievance redressal. According to Abdullah, the move followed the successful functioning of the party’s Kashmir Rabitta office.

“We have opened the Rabitta office in Jammu as our Kashmir Rabitta office is doing very well. So we decided to open this office in Jammu also. Officers will be here. Online and offline, people can give their representation. We will try to get the work done in less time,” he added. (ANI)