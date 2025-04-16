CM Omar Abdullah chairs review meeting ahead of Mission YUVA launch in J&K

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a meeting to review the pre-launch preparations of Mission YUVA (Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan)—a transformative initiative aimed at empowering youth through entrepreneurship, skill development and inclusive economic participation.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Ministers Sakeena Itoo, Javed Ahmed Rana, Javed Ahmad Dar, and Satish Sharma. Also present were Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Education Department Shantmanu, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Finance, AGM NABARD, Vice Chancellors of various universities of J&K, Secretary Labour & Employment Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, and all Deputy Commissioners and other concerned attended the meeting both in person and via virtual mode.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah lauded the “pathbreaking” work undertaken by the Labour & Employment Department during the baseline household survey conducted across Jammu and Kashmir.

He noted with satisfaction that much of the data aligns with existing government records.

He suggested that this data be shared across departments to ensure easy access and usability for formulating new schemes or refining those already in place.

Secretary Labour & Employment, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, presented a detailed overview of the survey findings, highlighting its focus on four foundational pillars—Culture, Capital, Capacity, and Connectivity.

He explained that the survey is designed to foster an entrepreneurial culture and build a supportive ecosystem aimed at enabling individuals aged 18–49 to establish at least 1.37 lakh new enterprises, thereby generating around 4.25 lakh job opportunities over the next five years.

The presentation also provided insights into the programme’s design, key innovations, implementation strategy, and budget as outlined in the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Secretary Ranjan emphasized that the core objective of Mission YUVA is to identify youth inclined toward self-employment and entrepreneurship, and to provide them with robust support through structured mentorship, training, and access to capital.

Mission YUVA envisions transforming Jammu & Kashmir into a vibrant entrepreneurial hub by unlocking the potential of its youth.

With a focus on strategic interventions and comprehensive support systems, the mission seeks to spur economic growth, reduce unemployment and cultivate a spirit of self-reliance across J&K.