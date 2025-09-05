CM Omar Abdullah Chairs Meeting on Post-Flood Scenario in J&K 

Follow us on

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday chaired a meeting on the post-flood scenario and directed reinforcement of vulnerable spots, evacuation of people from inundated villages, round-the-clock monitoring through control rooms.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “Chief Minister chaired a meeting today morning on the post-flood scenario and directed reinforcement of vulnerable spots, evacuation of people from inundated villages, round-the-clock monitoring through control rooms, and frequent visits to affected areas & timely advisories urging residents to stay alert, avoid panic & cooperate with administration.”

“He also emphasized swift restoration of essential services including power, water supply & road connectivity”,the post reads.