CM Omar Abdullah chairs emergency meet with DCs of several J&K districts

Agencies
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is chairing an emergency meeting with deputy commissioners of several districts following flare-up between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control and the International Border after India carrier out air strikes inside Pakistan in response to Pahalgam terror attack, sources said.

Sources told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the emergency meeting, being chaired by CM Omar, is under to assess the situation in border areas.

They said that the meeting is being held with deputy commissioners of Kathua, Jammu, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora via video conferencing.

Earlier, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that he took stock of the situation in border districts, and that he is closely monitoring the situation, while government is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality—(KNO)

