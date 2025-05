Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday Chaired a Cabinet Meeting at Pahalgam.

In a post on X, the CM’s office wrote, “Chaired a Cabinet Meeting at Pahalgam today. It was not just a routine administrative exercise, but a clear message—we are not intimidated by cowardly acts of terror. ”

“The enemies of peace will never dictate our resolve. Jammu & Kashmir stands firm, strong, and unafraid.” the post reads.