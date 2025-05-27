BreakingKashmir

CM Omar Abdullah chairs cabinet meet in Pahalgam, discusses Amarnath Yatra, other issues

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday chaired a cabinet meeting with his colleagues in Pahalgam and discussed multiple issues including the revival of tourism and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Speaking with reporters, minister Sakina Itoo, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that the meeting condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead on April 22.

She said that the meeting was held to give a message to the affected families that “we stand with them.” She also said that several issues were discussed during the meeting.

Minister Satish Sharma while speaking to reporters praised the armed forces for giving a befitting reply to the terrorists after the Pahalgam terror attack.

He said that they are hopeful that the upcoming Amarnath yatra will be conducted smoothly and peacefully. “People here are brave. We have fought such terror acts in the past. We will fight it again,” he said, adding that tourism will be revived again—(KNO)

Night temp improves further, Gulmarg coldest place at minus 6.0 degree Celsius
Director of Sericulture, unfurls National Flag on 75th Republic Day celebration
73rd Constitution Day observed in all District Courts of Kashmir
‘RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song makes it to Oscars nominations in ‘Best Original Song’ category
Indian men’s blind cricket team visits British Parliament ahead of IBSA World Games
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Amit Shah to visit J&K on May 29 & 30, first visit after Operation Sindoor
Next Article PM Modi concludes two-day Gujarat visit, receives warm farewell at Ahmedabad airport
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

16-yr-old’s body recovered from Hokersar wetland
Breaking Kashmir
PM Modi concludes two-day Gujarat visit, receives warm farewell at Ahmedabad airport
Breaking National
Amit Shah to visit J&K on May 29 & 30, first visit after Operation Sindoor
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CM Omar Abdullah Chairs Cabinet Meeting at Pahalgam 
Breaking Kashmir