CM Omar Abdullah chairs cabinet meet in Pahalgam, discusses Amarnath Yatra, other issues

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday chaired a cabinet meeting with his colleagues in Pahalgam and discussed multiple issues including the revival of tourism and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Speaking with reporters, minister Sakina Itoo, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that the meeting condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead on April 22.

She said that the meeting was held to give a message to the affected families that “we stand with them.” She also said that several issues were discussed during the meeting.

Minister Satish Sharma while speaking to reporters praised the armed forces for giving a befitting reply to the terrorists after the Pahalgam terror attack.

He said that they are hopeful that the upcoming Amarnath yatra will be conducted smoothly and peacefully. “People here are brave. We have fought such terror acts in the past. We will fight it again,” he said, adding that tourism will be revived again—(KNO)