CM Omar Abdullah Chairs Board of Governors Meeting of SKICC 

Srinagar, July 09: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday Chaired the Board of Governors meeting of SKICC.

In a post on X, Office of CM_JnK wrote, “The Chief Minister chaired the Board of Governors meeting of SKICC today.”

“Emphasis was laid on promoting MICE tourism and cultural events, while working towards making SKICC financially self-sufficient and no longer dependent on the public exchequer. Plans for infrastructure upgrades and larger outreach were also discussed,”the post reads.