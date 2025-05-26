CM Omar Abdullah calls for data-driven planning, district level goals to accelerate development in J&K

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today underlined the importance of setting short-term, district-level goals rooted in data analysis and tailored to the specific needs and potential of each region.

He stated this while chairing a comprehensive review meeting of the Planning, Development & Monitoring Department at the Civil Secretariat, where detailed presentations were made on three critical initiatives — the Sustainable Development Goals Coordination Centre (SDGCC), District Domestic Product (DDP), and the District Good Governance Index (DGGI).

“What we now require is targeted district-level planning — identifying where the potential lies and where gaps need to be filled. These short-term objectives will cumulatively guide us toward our long-term goal of Viksit Jammu & Kashmir by 2047,” he said. The meeting was attended in person by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Finance Shailendra Kumar, Commissioner Secretaries of Industries & Commerce Vikramjit Singh, Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Talat Parvez, administrative secretaries of other key departments including Social Welfare, Rural Development, Health & Medical Education, and Director Planning. Representatives from NITI Aayog, UNDP, and senior officers from the Planning Department also participated. All Deputy Commissioners and district officials joined the deliberations via video conferencing.

He cautioned against focusing solely on the distant 2047 horizon, emphasizing the need to set medium- and short-term benchmarks that allow for real-time performance tracking and corrective action.

The Chief Minister welcomed the data presented during the meeting, especially insights from Mission Yuva, and called for its integration into sectoral planning across departments.

Referring to Mission Yuva and the DGGI reports, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of using this data constructively. “These findings must improve our planning and programmes. I urge all line departments and district administrations to reorient their schemes in a manner that addresses the issues highlighted by both data sets,” he said.

He said that the District Good Governance Index should not be perceived as a ranking of ‘good versus bad’ governance, but as a barometer of ‘good to better’ governance. “Districts that have shown strong performance must continue to lead by example, while those that lag must be supported to identify structural gaps and implement reforms. Any such systemic constraints should be immediately brought to the Secretariat’s attention for resolution,” he added.

Touching upon Jammu & Kashmir’s performance in national rankings, the Chief Minister shared a balanced view. “While we are currently ranked second among Union Territories, that comparison is limited given the nature of UTs. What is more important — and encouraging — is our 10th place rank nationally. That shows we’re holding our ground, but we must do better,” he remarked.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude to NITI Aayog and UNDP for their sustained technical support. “We request our partners at NITI Aayog to actively share best practices from across India that are replicable in Jammu & Kashmir. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel. If something works well in another state, let us adapt it here. Likewise, if we are doing something commendable, let that be shared nationally for wider benefit.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized also the need to preserve the current templates for performance measurement. “Once we have established a template, we must not tinker with it. Changing the goalposts — be it benchmarks, data methodology — which otherwise renders year-on-year comparisons meaningless. Let us retain these standards for continuity, transparency, and accountability in governance,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated the importance of focused and data-backed governance.

“Let us approach our goals step by step — start with targeted short-term interventions at the district level, scale up to territory-wide strategies, and ultimately work towards the overarching vision of Viksit Jammu & Kashmir 2047,” he added.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also released a series of key reports, including the District Domestic Product J&K Report 2022–23, District Good Governance Index 4.0 J&K Report 2023–24, J&K Sustainable Progress Report 2022–23, and the District Progress Report 2022–23.