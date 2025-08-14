BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

CM Omar Abdullah Briefs Amit Shah on Kishtwar Cloudburst 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about about the developing situation in Kishtwar region of Jammu.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah wrote, “I just spoke to the Union Home Minister @AmitShah Sb to brief him about the developing situation in Kishtwar region of Jammu.

“The news is grim & accurate, verified information from the area hit by the cloud burst is slow in arriving. All possible resources are being mobilised from within & beyond J&K to manage the rescue operations. I’m not going to be speaking to channels or news agencies. The government will share information as & when possible,”he added.

