CM Omar Abdullah Briefs Amit Shah on Kishtwar Cloudburst 

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah wrote, “I just spoke to the Union Home Minister @AmitShah Sb to brief him about the developing situation in Kishtwar region of Jammu.

“The news is grim & accurate, verified information from the area hit by the cloud burst is slow in arriving. All possible resources are being mobilised from within & beyond J&K to manage the rescue operations. I’m not going to be speaking to channels or news agencies. The government will share information as & when possible,”he added.