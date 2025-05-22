CM Omar Abdullah asks JKSSB to fast-track recruitment process, reviews functioning of the Board

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a high-level meeting to review the functioning of the Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), stressing the need to remove bottlenecks and ensuring time-bound and transparent recruitment process.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Finance, Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department, Commissioner Secretary Cooperatives Department, Secretary Law, Chairperson JKSSB and other senior officers.

Chairperson JKSSB Indu Kanwal Chib presented a comprehensive report on recruitment activities undertaken since 2019, including department-wise details of posts that have been advertised, are under examination, and are in the final stages of selection.

She highlighted the progress made as well as pending challenges across departments.

It was informed that several posts remain unadvertised due to delay in submitting of indent by departments and in some cases requiring revision of recruitment rules to reflect current job requirements.

The Board has proposed that all future recruitment examinations shall be conducted under CCTV surveillance to ensure fairness and transparency.

The meeting also reviewed the status of Class IV recruitment, where delays were flagged as a major concern.

The Chief Minister directed the Board to expedite the selection process and address all procedural bottlenecks.

He also called for improving the facilities in Service Selection Board and strengthening the Board’s legal and administrative frameworks.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to transparent governance, the Chief Minister said that Government would do everything possible to ensure fair and transparent recruitment process and to improve efficiency across all departments to enhance public trust, institutional efficiency and to fill up vacant posts which would also result in giving jobs to the qualified youth of J&K.