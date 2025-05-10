CM Omar Abdullah Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia Relief for Families of Civilians killed in Border Shelling 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday Announced Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia Relief for Families of Civilians killed in Border Shelling.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister’s office wrote,”Deeply pained by the loss of innocent lives due to recent shelling from Pakistan. My Government is taking every possible measure to minimise the hardship of our people.”

“While no compensation can ever replace a loved one or heal the trauma caused to the family, as a gesture of support and solidarity, ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to families of all who have deceased.” the post reads.

“We stand with every affected family in this hour of grief.”he said.