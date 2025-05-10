Breaking

CM Omar Abdullah Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia Relief for Families of Civilians killed in Border Shelling 

"My Govt is taking every possible measure to minimise hardship of our people": CM

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday Announced Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia Relief for Families of Civilians killed in Border Shelling.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister’s office wrote,”Deeply pained by the loss of innocent lives due to recent shelling from Pakistan. My Government is taking every possible measure to minimise the hardship of our people.”

“While no compensation can ever replace a loved one or heal the trauma caused to the family, as a gesture of support and solidarity, ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to families of all who have deceased.” the post reads.

“We stand with every affected family in this hour of grief.”he said.

JKBOSE dismisses rumors regarding Class 10 Results, Urges students to check official website for updates
U.S. losing economic leverage to China; Jefferies suggest Investors should reduce positions in favour of Europe, China and India
Police attaches properties worth Rs 1.28 crore under NDPS Act in Budgam
Lok Adalat settles 250 cases with settlement amount of Rs. 35.5 lac at Court Complex Shopian
Jolt to INDIA bloc, PDP to contest Lok Sabha elections alone, Mehbooba-Omar Abdullah spar
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PM Modi chairs high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS and armed forces chiefs
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS and armed forces chiefs
Developing Story
Locals suffer huge damage due to cross-border shelling from Pakistan
Breaking
Pakistan’s actions being seen as escalatory, provocative in nature, says Foreign Secretary Misri
Breaking
US Secretary of State speaks with EAM Jaishankar, proposes US support for “productive discussions” with Pakistan
Breaking