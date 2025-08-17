CM Omar Abdullah announces ex-gratia relief for Kathua Cloudburst victims

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed deep concern over the loss of lives and damage to property caused by a cloudburst in Kathua district.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister announced ex-gratia assistance from the CM’s Relief Fund in addition to support from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The relief package includes ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased, ₹1 lakh for those severely injured, and ₹50,000 for those with minor injuries. For damaged houses, the government has earmarked ₹1 lakh for fully damaged, ₹50,000 for severely damaged, and ₹25,000 for partially damaged houses.

Abdullah said the assistance is aimed at providing immediate relief to the victims and supporting affected families in rebuilding their lives. He also directed the administration to ensure timely distribution of relief and extend all possible help to those impacted by the natural calamity.