Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

CM Omar Abdullah announces ex-gratia for Landslide, Flood victims in J&K

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
ANI photo
Spread the love

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday announced financial assistance for victims of the landslide at Mata Vaishno Devi and other flood-related incidents that have claimed several lives in Jammu and Kashmir over the past two days.

An ex-gratia of ₹6 lakh has been sanctioned for the next of kin of those who lost their lives, comprising ₹4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The Chief Minister further announced ₹1 lakh for those severely injured and ₹50,000 for individuals with minor injuries.

To ensure swift relief and rehabilitation measures, Abdullah directed the advance placement of ₹10 crore with each Deputy Commissioner across the Union Territory. The funds will be utilized to meet immediate requirements of relief, rehabilitation, and restoration in affected areas.

The Chief Minister said the administration is fully committed to supporting affected families and assured that all necessary assistance will be extended without delay.

 

Modi Govt is committed to create a strong ecosystem against terrorism and eliminate it: Amit Shah
PM Modi arrives in Srinagar for two-day visit, to lead 10th International Day of Yoga Celebrations tomorrow
J&K police apolitical, impartial force: ADGP Vijay Kumar
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi summons white-ball coach Kirsten to discuss report, Babar Azam’s captaincy future
“Tragedy at Primary School Kalsian”: LG Sinha Condoles Death of 5-Year-Old in Rock slide Incident 
Share This Article
Previous Article CM Omar Abdullah calls 2025 floods a ‘shocking eye opener,’ questions past govt’s efforts
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CM Omar Abdullah calls 2025 floods a ‘shocking eye opener,’ questions past govt’s efforts
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Rana reviews flood preparedness; Instructs Officers to remain on high alert
Breaking Jammu
LG Sinha visits SMVD hospital Katra, enquires about the health of injured devotees
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Srinagar Police Providing Frontline Assistance To Citizens Amid Ongoing Inclement Weather Conditions
Breaking Kashmir