CM Omar Abdullah announces ex-gratia for Landslide, Flood victims in J&K

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday announced financial assistance for victims of the landslide at Mata Vaishno Devi and other flood-related incidents that have claimed several lives in Jammu and Kashmir over the past two days.

An ex-gratia of ₹6 lakh has been sanctioned for the next of kin of those who lost their lives, comprising ₹4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The Chief Minister further announced ₹1 lakh for those severely injured and ₹50,000 for individuals with minor injuries.

To ensure swift relief and rehabilitation measures, Abdullah directed the advance placement of ₹10 crore with each Deputy Commissioner across the Union Territory. The funds will be utilized to meet immediate requirements of relief, rehabilitation, and restoration in affected areas.

The Chief Minister said the administration is fully committed to supporting affected families and assured that all necessary assistance will be extended without delay.