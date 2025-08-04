CM Omar Abdullah advocates organic farming and climate-resilient agriculture

Underscoring the critical role of agriculture in shaping the economic future of J&K, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the Pro-Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences &Technology, Jammu, today addressed the 9th Convocation of the University at Baba Jitto Auditorium, Chatha.

Congratulating the graduating scholars, the Chief Minister said that agriculture and allied sectors are “fields of promise as well as of responsibility” and acknowledged their growing complexity in the face of climate change, resource depletion and emerging global standards.

He observed that fragmented land holdings, depleting water resources and the unchecked use of chemical-based fertilizers are issues that demand urgent course correction, calling for a decisive shift toward sustainable and organic practices. He also emphasized the rising concerns around microplastics in the food chain and climate vulnerability, noting that environmental awareness is no longer optional, but an operational imperative.

Encouraging the graduating students, Omar Abdullah urged them to imbibe the ideals of SKUAST and contribute to the broader mission of rural transformation. “Let your innovation create employment, let your knowledge build enterprises and let your compassion redefine agriculture,” he said, calling on the new graduates to be job creators rather than seekers.

Commending the University’s efforts, the Chief Minister appreciated the launch of the Ex Situ Gene Bank, highlighting its role in conserving native seed varieties and crop diversity. “Such infrastructure will only bear fruit when paired with the right talent,” he said, urging students and faculty to make full use of the facilities to address the evolving challenges of agri-science.

The Chief Minister also lauded the students’ academic excellence and equal participation in developmental narratives, expressing confidence that SKUAST-Jammu’s alumni will drive innovation and entrepreneurship in the agri-sector.

Among other dignitaries present at the Convocation of SKUAST-Jammu were Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as the Chief Guest, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Javid Ahmed Dar; Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; and Principal Secretary Shailendra Kumar, who congratulated the university on its silver jubilee and commended the Vice Chancellor and faculty for their visionary alignment with national frameworks such as NEP-2020, Startup India and Viksit Bharat @2047.

Presenting the University Report, Vice Chancellor Prof. B.N. Tripathi highlighted SKUAST-Jammu’s consistent achievements in education, research, innovation and outreach. “Our commitment to excellence is reflected in the patents we’ve secured, the start-ups we’ve incubated and the knowledge we’ve transferred to empower the farming community,” he noted.

The convocation saw the awarding of 446 degrees, including 157 Master’s, 46 Doctorates and 243 Undergraduate degrees, in addition to 8 Gold Medals for meritorious students. Several Professors of Practice, innovators and entrepreneurs were also felicitated for their contributions to agri-technology and rural entrepreneurship.

The ceremony also marked the inauguration of a Farmers’ Hostel and a state-of-the-art Faculty Building funded under CAPEX-NABARD and J&K Government, bolstering SKUAST-Jammu’s capacity for academic and research excellence.

The event was attended by senior officials, members of the University Council and Board of Management, faculty, students, farmers and members of the public.