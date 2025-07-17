CM launches project 13-13 for affordable women’s surgeries

JAMMU, July 16: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today inaugurated Project 13-13, a pioneering healthcare initiative by National Hospital Jammu aimed at providing affordable surgical care for women at a capped cost of ₹13,000.

The project, spearheaded by Dr. Jasbir Kaur and her team, is designed to support women from economically weaker sections by making essential surgeries accessible and affordable.

The launch event was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Minister for Health, Medical Education, School & Higher Education and Social Welfare Sakeena Itoo, MLA for Uri Constituency Sajjad Shafi, and Mahant Manjeet Singh, among other dignitaries.

In his address, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hailed the initiative as “a meaningful step in service of the people.”

“Healthcare systems face complex challenges, but efforts like Project 13-13 offer real support to ordinary citizens. This project stands for the welfare of all,” he said. “Its foundation lies in the spirit of universal service—a value long upheld by traditions such as the Sikh faith. It’s heartening to see the community come forward without distinction or expectation.”

He praised the affordability model of the initiative, noting, “Making all types of surgeries for women available at a fixed cost of ₹13,000 is commendable. It provides relief to families for whom healthcare expenses can be overwhelming.”

The Chief Minister also underscored the importance of compassion and inclusivity in private healthcare. “Doctors must place patients first. Private hospitals should ensure treatment is accessible. Affordability shouldn’t be an afterthought—it should be part of the system’s design,” he said.

Recognising the consistent contribution of government hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir, the CM added, “Despite infrastructure challenges, public institutions continue to serve as the backbone of healthcare in the UT. Initiatives like this, whether from private or public sectors, must be encouraged in the spirit of service.”

Dr. Jasbir Kaur, the driving force behind Project 13-13, thanked the administration and medical community for their support. “This project is our commitment to ensuring dignity and access in women’s healthcare. It’s a way of giving back to society,” she said.

Though currently limited to National Hospital Jammu, Project 13-13 has been widely appreciated for its targeted, affordable, and inclusive model, with the potential to inspire similar efforts across the region.