CM expresses grief over loss of life in accident

RK NEWS SERVICE : JAMMU, Aug 21: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed his condolences over the tragic bus accident in Samba, which claimed one life and left many injured. The bus was carrying pilgrims to Vaishno Devi.

The condolence message was posted on the official account of the Jammu and Kashmir CMO X handle. The tweet said, “Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic bus accident in Samba carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, which has claimed one life and left many injured. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured all possible assistance.”