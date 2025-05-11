Top Stories

CM announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia relief for families of cross border shelling victims

JAMMU, MAY 10: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh for the families of all those who lost their lives in the recent cross-border shelling.
The decision comes as a gesture of solidarity and support for the grieving families, as the Government intensifies efforts to alleviate the suffering of citizens in the affected areas.
“While no compensation can ever replace a loved one or heal the trauma caused to the family, as a gesture of support and solidarity, ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to families of all the deceased,” the Chief Minister said.
Expressing deep anguish over the loss of innocent lives in cross-border shelling, Omar Abdullah stated, “My Government is taking every possible measure to minimise the hardships of our people.” He reaffirmed that the administration remains vigilant and proactive in ensuring both relief and safety for the residents of border districts.
The Chief Minister reiterated his resolve to provide all necessary support to the affected families and directed the concerned authorities to expedite the relief and rehabilitation process.
“We stand with every affected family in this hour of grief,” he added.

