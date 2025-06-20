CM Abdullah requests rail minister for additional trains on Katra-Srinagar rail route to meet high demand

In light of the overwhelming public response to the recently launched Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar, JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has formally requested the Union Ministry of Railways to introduce additional trains on Katra-Srinagar rail route to meet high-demand.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Katra, CM Omar highlighted that the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat service has witnessed full bookings since its launch, reflecting the strong demand for improved and faster connectivity between the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley.

“The Vande Bharat service has brought immense relief to commuters and boosted regional connectivity. However, the current capacity is not sufficient to meet the rising demand. I have urged the Centre to increase the frequency of trains and consider deploying additional services to cater to the growing number of passengers,” said the Chief Minister.

He emphasised that enhanced rail connectivity will not only facilitate easier travel for locals and pilgrims but also act as a catalyst for tourism and economic development in the Union Territory.

The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, flagged off earlier this month, has significantly reduced travel time and provided a modern, comfortable mode of transport for thousands of passengers. The government is now considering further steps to ensure that more people can benefit from the service in the coming weeks.

CM Omar reiterated his commitment to improving infrastructure and public services in J&K and assured the public that all efforts are being made to strengthen the region’s connectivity and economic prospects.

The Vande Bharat Express operating on the newly launched Katra-Srinagar route is witnessing overwhelming demand from passengers, with bookings full for the next 10 days, according to railway authorities.

Earlier last week, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah travelled in the Vande Bharat train and paid obeisance at the Maa Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. Farooq Abdullah said that he had a ‘good darshan’ at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and that he prayed for prosperity and brotherhood in the region. (ANI)