CM Abdullah rejects proposal to divert J&K’s water to other states

Srinagar, June 20: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday rejected any proposal to divert the Union Territory’s surplus water to other states, stating, “Nobody will give it approval, not even me. First let J&K use its own water.”

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the outreach centre “Raabta” in Jammu, Omar highlighted the region’s ongoing water crisis. “Why should I send water to Punjab, which already has three rivers? Did Punjab ever give us water when we were desperate?” he asked, referring to delays in projects like Ujh and Shahpur Kandi caused by Punjab.

He added that projects such as the Tulbul Barrage and Chenab water pumping from Akhnoor are actively being pursued to meet J&K’s drinking water needs. Omar urged the Centre to implement the Indus Water Treaty fairly and recognize J&K’s rightful share of water.

On the Vande Bharat train service, Omar said it has become so popular that “even the waiting list is full now.” He called on the Union Government to increase the frequency and length of the train to accommodate rising demand. “It’s a successful service. More people should benefit from it,” he said.

Regarding the Iran-Israel tensions, Omar stated that war is not a solution. “What compelled Israel to attack Iran? Just two months ago, Israel’s own intelligence said Iran was nowhere near building a nuclear bomb,” he noted.

Expressing concern for over 6,000 Indians stranded in Iran—including 1,400 from J&K—he said evacuation efforts are underway via Armenia. In Srinagar also, the CM described the conflict as worrying and expressed hope for a swift resolution.

He added that evacuation of Indian nationals, especially from Jammu and Kashmir, is in progress. “Routes are blocked, ports are closed, but we are using safer roads and nearby countries like Armenia to bring people back. Today, we hope 300–400 students return home safely.”

On the political front, Omar expressed hope that the Prime Minister will fulfill the promise to restore statehood to J&K. “We believe in his promise. The Prime Minister reiterated it in Sonamarg and elsewhere. We’re waiting,” he said.

Addressing the reservation policy controversy, he confirmed that the Law Department is reviewing the subcommittee report. “Once their opinion comes, it will go to the Cabinet,” he added, declining to comment further on legal strategies.

Omar also criticised PDP President Mehbooba Mufti for what he called her sudden “fake sympathy” on reservations, noting she was silent when the issue first arose.