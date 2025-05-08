CM Abdullah holds emergency meet amid cross-border shelling

SRINAGAR, MAY 07: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday chaired an emergency meeting via video conferencing with Deputy Commissioners of all border districts to assess the ground situation following intense cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border.

The meeting, convened in response to escalating tensions, focused on district-level preparedness and immediate measures to mitigate risks to civilians. Senior officials including Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Gupta, Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir, and secretaries of Food, Civil Supplies, Health, and Medical Education departments attended the session. Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora districts also participated.

In a significant move, the Chief Minister directed the immediate release of ₹5 crore as Contingency Funds to each border district, and ₹2 crore to all other districts, to ensure adequate resources are available to manage any emergency. He emphasized that frontline districts must be given top priority in fund disbursement.

Highlighting the safety of civilians as the utmost priority, Omar Abdullah ordered the strengthening of public infrastructure, including the construction of bunkers and shelters, preparation of evacuation plans, and maintenance of sufficient food stockpiles. On the medical front, he instructed the Health Department to ensure adequate supplies of medicines and blood, deploy doctors and paramedics, and move ambulances to border areas for immediate response in case of injuries.

Expressing sorrow over the loss of civilian lives and injuries, the Chief Minister directed Deputy Commissioners to extend all necessary assistance to the affected families. He also called for the urgent filling of vacant posts, including Tehsildars and other key administrative positions, to keep the government machinery fully functional.

Deputy Commissioners briefed the Chief Minister on the readiness of their respective districts, confirming that emergency operations were in place and essential supplies stocked. They assured continuous monitoring of the situation and committed to keeping the administration updated on evolving needs.

CM Omar Abdullah also stressed the need to curb misinformation and prevent rumour-mongering, urging citizens to rely solely on verified information from official sources. “In these sensitive times, clarity, calm, and accurate information are critical,” he said.