BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

“Cloudy Skies with Rain Expected in J&K for Next 2 Days”: MeT 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
ANI Photo

Srinagar, July 09: The Met Centre Srinagar today issued a weather forecast for Jammu and Kashmir, indicating rain and thunderstorms at many places across the region. Currently, rain/thunder is being experienced at many places in J&K.

According to the forecast, the next two days, July 9-10, will see generally cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate rain/thundershowers at many places.

There’s a possibility of intense showers/torrential rain at few places in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, with heavy rain expected at isolated places in Jammu division.

The weather is expected to change from July 11-13, with hot and humid conditions prevailing, accompanied by scattered light rain/thundershowers.

Another spell of light to moderate rain/thundershowers is expected at many places from July 14-16.

In light of the forecast, an advisory has been issued warning of possible intense showers at few places in J&K, with heavy rain expected at isolated places in Jammu division. There’s also a risk of flash floods at vulnerable places, landslides/mudslides, and shooting stones during July 9-10.

Additionally, a rise in water level is expected in rivers, streams, and local nalas, with water logging possible in low-lying areas. Farmers are advised to suspend irrigation and other farm operations during this period.

Regional Director for northern region of Union Corporate affairs Ministry, Sanjay Shorey
Annual stocking of fish seeds into Ranjit Sagar Dam Reservoir kicked off in Kathua
Gulmarg: People dance to Bollywood classic numbers at Kongdoori Musical Event
Centre extends free ration scheme for another three months
JPC sittings on Waqf bill to commence today in Delhi
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PM Modi arrives in Namibia for first-ever visit, to hold bilateral talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi arrives in Namibia for first-ever visit, to hold bilateral talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah
Breaking National
Trade Unions stage Bharat Bandh across country, rail tracks blocked in Jadavpur
Breaking National
Elon Musk says exposing Jeffrey Epstein files ‘top priority’ for America Party
Breaking World
India, Brazil strongly oppose terrorism and those who support it: PM Modi
Breaking National