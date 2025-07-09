“Cloudy Skies with Rain Expected in J&K for Next 2 Days”: MeT 

Srinagar, July 09: The Met Centre Srinagar today issued a weather forecast for Jammu and Kashmir, indicating rain and thunderstorms at many places across the region. Currently, rain/thunder is being experienced at many places in J&K.

According to the forecast, the next two days, July 9-10, will see generally cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate rain/thundershowers at many places.

There’s a possibility of intense showers/torrential rain at few places in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, with heavy rain expected at isolated places in Jammu division.

The weather is expected to change from July 11-13, with hot and humid conditions prevailing, accompanied by scattered light rain/thundershowers.

Another spell of light to moderate rain/thundershowers is expected at many places from July 14-16.

In light of the forecast, an advisory has been issued warning of possible intense showers at few places in J&K, with heavy rain expected at isolated places in Jammu division. There’s also a risk of flash floods at vulnerable places, landslides/mudslides, and shooting stones during July 9-10.

Additionally, a rise in water level is expected in rivers, streams, and local nalas, with water logging possible in low-lying areas. Farmers are advised to suspend irrigation and other farm operations during this period.