Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Kangan

Ganderbal, Aug 14: A sudden cloudburst wreaked havoc in Arigorpora, Kachnambal, and several other areas of Kangan sub-division in Ganderbal district on Thursday, leaving behind a trail of destruction as flash floods swept through homes, damaged paddy fields, and destroyed household belongings.Eyewitnesses described the horrifying scene as “houses seemed to be running with water,” with gushing torrents breaking into residential compounds and inundating living spaces within minutes.“It all happened so suddenly. Within moments, the stream outside turned into a roaring river and entered our house,” said Abdul Rashid, a resident of Arigorpora. He added, “We barely had time to grab our children and rush to higher ground. Everything else — furniture, clothes, even our stored grain — was washed away.”The floodwaters not only damaged residential buildings but also submerged vast stretches of paddy fields, Vehicles causing heavy losses to local farmers who were weeks away from harvesting. Many residents expressed fear that their year’s hard work had been lost in a matter of hours.“I saw the water come like a wall. The sound was deafening,” recalled Ghulam Nabi, from Kachnambal. “We’ve faced floods before, but this… this was different. It was pure force and destruction. Our land is ruined.”For some, the cloudburst was the worst natural disaster they had ever witnessed. Ten-year-old Harry shared his terrifying experience, saying, “I was inside with my family when we heard a loud bang from outside. My father shouted that it was a flood, and we all ran. I have never been so scared in my life.”Local residents pointed out that such disasters have struck before, yet preventive measures remain inadequate. “Every time there’s a flood, officials visit, make promises, and leave. We need permanent flood protection measures, not just assurances,” said Mohammad Shaban, an elderly villager, his voice trembling with anger and exhaustion.Authorities have started preliminary damage assessments, but residents insist the government must act quickly to repair homes, restore agricultural land, and construct embankments along vulnerable water channels to prevent future tragedies.“This isn’t just about repairing damage,” said Abdul Rashid. “It’s about securing our future. If nothing is done, we’ll live in fear every time clouds gather.”