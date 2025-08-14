Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Chashoti, Padder along Machail Mata Yatra route; Rescue ops underway

Jammu, Aug 14: A cloudburst struck the Chashoti area in Padder, Kishtwar district, on Thursday, triggering a flash flood along the route of the revered Shree Machail Mata Yatra.

The incident has raised concerns about potential casualties and damage, prompting swift action from the district administration, with oversight from Union Minister and local MP Dr. Jitendra Singh, Leader of Opposition & local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma, and local authorities.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for the region, stated, “I have spoken to Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, after receiving an urgent message from Leader of Opposition Sunil Kumar Sharma. The massive cloudburst in Chashoti could result in substantial casualties. The administration has immediately swung into action, with rescue teams deployed to the site. Damage evaluation and necessary rescue and medical management arrangements are being made. My office is receiving regular updates, and all possible assistance will be provided to those affected.”

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed anguish over the incident.

In a post on X, Office of J&K LG, wrote, “Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected.”

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and MLA Padder-Nagseni, Sunil Kumar Sharma, who has been closely monitoring the situation, expressed his concern and commitment to supporting the affected area.

Sharma, who recently reviewed arrangements for the Machail Mata Yatra 2025, emphasized the need for immediate action.

“The flash flood at Chashoti, a critical starting point for the Machail Mata Yatra, is a tragic event. I have coordinated with the district administration to ensure rescue operations are prioritized and that pilgrims and residents receive all necessary support,” Sharma said.

He also urged for enhanced safety measures along the yatra route, particularly in landslide-prone areas like Pathernaki, to prevent future incidents.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, confirmed the severity of the situation, stating, “A flash flood has occurred at Chashoti area in Kishtwar, which is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra. Rescue operations have been initiated immediately, with teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and local police deployed to the site. We are working tirelessly to assess the damage and ensure the safety of residents and pilgrims.”

The district administration has also ensured that medical facilities, including adequate medicines and doctors, are available at designated medical booths along the yatra route.

The Shree Machail Mata Yatra, which commenced on July 25 and will continue until September 5, is a significant pilgrimage drawing thousands of devotees to the Chandi Mata Mandir in Machail, Paddar Valley.

The district administration, under the guidance of Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and supported by the Machail Mata Yatra Cell, had put in place comprehensive arrangements, including sanitation, security and medical facilities, to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience.

The cloudburst has disrupted the pilgrimage route, particularly affecting the motorable road from Padder to Chashoti and the subsequent 8.5 km foot trek to Machail—(KNO)