Cloudburst in J&K’s Ramban leaves 2 dead 

Ramban : April 20 : At least two persons lost their lives after a cloudburst struck the Seri Bagna area of Ramban district on Sunday, official sources said.

Sources said that the cloudburst occurred during the early hours. ” It led to flash floods causing damage in the area. Rescue teams were rushed to the spot soon after the incident,” they added.

“Two bodies have been recovered, while efforts are underway to assess the full extent of the damage,” officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Aqib Ahmad and Saqib Ahmad, sons of Mohammad Haneef, residents of Seri Bagna.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)