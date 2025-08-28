Cloudburst behind Mata Vaishno Devi tragedy: LG Sinha

Spread the love

RK NEWS SERVICE

Katra, Aug 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the Vaishno Devi landslide tragedy was triggered by a cloudburst, adding that the pilgrimage had already been suspended when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor also visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Katra to enquire about the health of pilgrims injured in the tragic landslide near Ardhkuwari along the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine route.

A team of senior doctors briefed the LG on the condition of the injured. Thirteen devotees are currently undergoing treatment and are said to be in stable condition. The Lieutenant Governor directed hospital authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for a speedy recovery.

The LG also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the flood situation and the ongoing relief and rescue operations in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Describing the incident as a “heart-wrenching natural calamity”, LG Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. “We are providing all possible assistance to the affected families,” he said.

The tragic event occurred following a cloudburst and subsequent landslide, which struck the popular pilgrimage route near Ardhkuwari, prompting the suspension of the yatra. Emergency responders, employees of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, and local citizens acted swiftly, preventing a greater tragedy.

The Lieutenant Governor praised their exemplary intervention, stating, “Their courage and timely action saved many lives. We are deeply grateful for their service.”

LG Sinha also announced ex-gratia relief for the next of kin of the deceased. As per the Shrine Board’s policy, ₹5 lakh will be provided, with an additional ₹4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

In view of the worsening weather conditions across the region, the Lieutenant Governor directed officials to ensure maximum preparedness and round-the-clock presence of staff at their posts. “Emergency response teams must remain fully mobilized to handle evolving situations,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday announced financial assistance for victims of the landslide at Mata Vaishno Devi and other flood-related incidents that have claimed several lives in Jammu and Kashmir over the past two days.

An ex-gratia of ₹6 lakh has been sanctioned for the next of kin of those who lost their lives, comprising ₹4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The Chief Minister further announced ₹1 lakh for those severely injured and ₹50,000 for individuals with minor injuries.

To ensure swift relief and rehabilitation measures, Abdullah directed the advance placement of ₹10 crore with each Deputy Commissioner across the Union Territory. The funds will be utilized to meet immediate requirements of relief, rehabilitation, and restoration in affected areas.

The Chief Minister said the administration is fully committed to supporting affected families and assured that all necessary assistance will be extended without delay.