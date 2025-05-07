“Closely monitoring the situation, Govt is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality”: LG Sinha 

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that he took stock of the situation in border districts of J&K UT.

In a post on X, LG Sinha wrote, “Took stock of the situation in border districts of J&K UT with all the senior administrative, police & district officials including DCs of all the border districts. I’m closely monitoring the situation & govt is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality.”

“I’ve also directed the DCs for shifting of villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensuring boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation. We will ensure safety of every citizen. Jai Hind!” he said.