Climate change and Environmental Degradation

Climate change is a global challenge for the sustainable development of all the countries in the world. Over the years it has become a defining crisis threatening the survival of human life. Climate change has brought terrible implications in every part of the planet earth.

According to the United Nations, the extraction of coal, oil, and gas releases billions of tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere every year. Also, human activity is producing record-high levels of greenhouse gas emissions, with no indications of slowing down in the future.

The impacts of climate change need special attention and efforts are needed in negotiating a new global climate change crisis that can help in the preservation of the earth and its environment.

Ever since man set his foot on the path of research and discovery he left hardly anything untouched. The way new branches of knowledge and information are growing can be described as no less than a miracle. The objects or tasks which were considered impossible and unattainable stand conquered.

However this exploration has put the earth at stake and our environment as well. The deterioration is going on continuously and has now not only put our own survival in danger but the fate of the earth itself is in jeopardy.

The ever increasing dependability on the non renewable resources of energy has done an irreparable damage to our environment. The gases emanating from them have depleted the ozone layer and also increased the presence of the harmful gases.

The need of the hour is to make people aware about their role and contribution they can make towards the protection of earth. It is an important issue confronted by the people all over the world. Not only should our efforts be at national and global level, but more importantly at local level, because the problem is all pervasive.

It isn’t too late to come forward and do something. As already mentioned it is a global phenomenon which requires the efforts of each one of us and thereby foster a change in the whole world. Perhaps there is an important role which can be played by the student community in sensitizing the society about this grave issue confronting planet earth.

Climate change and environmental degradation are two pressing challenges that humanity is facing today. Unless sincere efforts are not put in place to counter the climate crises; organizing seminars and framing global climate change agreements are less likely to help the cause. All the nations across the globe should take concrete steps to curb the serious impacts of the climate change on human society.

(Author is a research scholar and teacher by profession)