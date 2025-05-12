Breaking

Classwork to Resume at Kashmir University from May 14

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The University of Kashmir on Monday has announced that regular classwork across all its campuses will resume on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, bringing an end to the recent academic suspension.

In an official statement issued on Monday, university authorities clarified that while most students are expected to return to classes starting Wednesday, students residing in border areas of Jammu & Kashmir and those coming from outside the Union Territory will be granted additional time. They may rejoin from Monday, May 19, 2025, to accommodate travel or safety concerns.

The university’s decision aims to ensure a smooth and inclusive return to academic activity for all students.

