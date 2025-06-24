Classes for undergrad integrated courses to start on July 15: KU

Srinagar, June 23: University of Kashmir on Monday announced that classes for the undergraduate integrated courses will commence on July 15, while classes for the postgraduate programs will begin on August 18, 2025.

Dr. Fayaz Ahmad, Director of Admissions and Competitive Examinations said that all communications regarding admissions are being provided to the students through the official University website, where comprehensive information related to entrance examinations and admissions is accessible.

“The admission process for the B-Tech program across various branches offered by the University of Kashmir at its two campuses, the Institute of Technology at Zakura Campus, Hazratbal, and North Campus in Delina, Baramulla, is nearing completion. However, the admission for the remaining seats, whether self-financed or normal seats, will be finalized by the end of May 2025. Following this, classes for the B-Tech program will commence immediately, and students will begin attending classes at both campuses,” Dr. Fayaz said.

He said that the University is also admitting students into eight integrated courses, for which entrance tests have already been conducted. “The admission process is ongoing for all available seats, and any remaining vacant seats will be filled. Students will join classes starting July 15, 2025, across all programs offered by the University and its campuses.”

“The online application process for the postgraduate programs is currently underway. The entrance tests will also be conducted in July, with classes for all postgraduate programs set to begin on August 18, 2025. There will be no extension for the online application deadline for the postgraduate programs at the University,” the Director admissions said.

He further said that students must check the official website of the University on the regularly basis, where from the students can access all the information related to the entrance examinations and the admission process