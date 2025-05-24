Class 11th results to be declared tonight after 10 PM

Srinagar, May 24 : The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is set to announce the results for the Class 11 Annual Regular Examination Session 2025 tonight after 10 PM.

An official from JKBOSE confirmed to Rising Kashmir that the results of the annual regular examinations will be released today.

“The results will be announced after 10:00 PM. However, they may be declared at any time today. Students are advised to visit the official JKBOSE website to check their results,” the official said.

He added that once the results are declared, students will also be able to check them in the JKBOSE Result Gazette, which will be made available to the public.