Clampdown on terror ecosystem: 21 locations raided in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 1: In a major crackdown on terror-support infrastructure, Srinagar Police on Thursday carried out raids at 21 locations across the city as part of ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In a parallel development, one immovable property measuring one Kanal and 11 Marlas was attached in Poonch district, linked to a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) handler.

A police officer said that the multi-location searches were conducted to identify and neutralise individuals aiding banned terror outfits. The operations were executed under proper legal sanction, in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses, and were supervised by senior officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, he said.

According to police, among those whose residences were searched are Aadil Nazir Janada of Gousia Colony Babademb; Faizyab Showkat Dewani of Pather Masjid; and Momin Ahmad Sheikh, adopted son of Wali Mohammad from Aali Kadal—each named in FIRs involving terror funding, conspiracy, or violent acts under UAPA and IPC sections.

Searches were also conducted at the homes of Fayaz Ahmad Kullo of Rasmpora Chattabal; Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar alias Latrum from Gani Mohalla Jamia Masjid, identified as a Pakistan-based handler; Showkat Ahmad Khandwa of Malpora Jamia Masjid; Mohd Bariq Magray of Kolipora Khanyar; Mohd Rafiq Shah and Yasir Hayat Ahanger of Hazari Bazar.

Additional searches covered the residences of Sheikh Faisal Rashid of Firdous Colony Syedpora, Moomin Javid Gojri of Shalimar Colony Syedpora, and Suhaib Bin Shafi of Gretabal Kawadara, booked in FIR No. 156/2024 under the UAPA at Police Station Safakadal.

Other individuals named include Parvaiz Ahmad Shah of Naidyar Bala; Imtiyaz Ahmad Khanday of Hamdaniya Colony Bemina; Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh of Urdu Bazar; Wahid Abass of Kadikadal; Shahid Ahmad Lone of Chanpora Jamia Masjid; and Imtiyaz Ahmad Chikla of Asaar Colony.

The list is rounded out by Gulzar Ahmad Malla of Tiploo Mohalla; Nazir Ahmad Kandhoo alias Lara of Anchar Soura; and Shabir Ahmad Gojri, implicated in a 2024 case under CIK Srinagar.

“These searches are aimed at dismantling the ecosystem that supports terrorism in the Valley. Our teams seized documents, digital devices, and other materials that are vital to ongoing investigations,” a senior police officer said.

“Anyone found furthering the cause of terrorism, through financial, logistical, or ideological support will be dealt with under the strictest provisions of law,” he said.

In a separate action in Poonch, police attached one Kanal and 11 Marlas of agricultural land located in the Kasblari area of Tehsil Mankote, belonging to Mohammad Riyaz, son of Sain. Riyaz, a resident of Poonch, is currently operating from Pakistan and is affiliated with the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. He is also wanted in multiple terror-related cases.

The attachment was executed by Mendhar Police in collaboration with Revenue Department officials and was authorised after due legal scrutiny under FIR No. 177/2024 registered at Police Station Mendhar under the UAPA.

“This attachment is part of our broader strategy to weaken the financial and logistical capabilities of terror handlers based across the border. By targeting their assets, we aim to send a clear message that the state will not tolerate any nexus between local individuals and foreign terror elements,” he said..

The official said their commitment is clear to maintain peace and uphold national security. All persons who support, shelter, or sympathize with terror elements will face strict legal consequences,” he added.