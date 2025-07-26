SEOVideo

CJI Gavai quotes Kashmiri poet Majhoor in Srinagar: “Bring joy like spring, bloom like flowers.”

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
“Youth should not just wait for government jobs,” young people told RK’S Faizan Qureshi
Next-Gen Craftsmanship: Pioneering Prototypes in Art and crafts Reports Shaista Mir
Farooq, Omar Abdullah lead NC-Congress in paying tribute to July 13 martyrs in Srinagar.
Tomato Tree, Tissue Culture Lab in Baramulla village becomes centre of attraction for locals
Portion of Gundi Gujjran Road Damaged in Karnah Kupwara; Residents Demand Repair
Pune NGO Lights Up Lives in Kashmir: A Unique Tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Govt announces 30 days summer vacation for Polytechnics of J&K
Google Executives call on CM Omar Abdullah
CSFK Appeals for Establishment of FMGE Centre in Kashmir
